Cook, William Charles Jr. CHIEFLAND, Fla. William Charles Cook Jr., age 92, passed away on April 21, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on May 20, 1926 in Troy. His wife Gladys Cook, formerly of Troy preceded him in death. Bill was a firefighter for Albany Fire Department for five years and for Troy Fire Department for 24 years where he retired in 1984. Bill drove the ladder truck and was one of the first men to work on Troy's EMT squad. In addition to working at the fire department, Bill was a truck mechanic at the former Cartwright Ford in Troy, a welder and pipe fitter for the Matton Shipyard in Cohoes, and had various jobs at Stan Cross Marina in Cohoes and at Blain's Bay Marina in Colonie. Bill and his friend Lee Reid purchased land on Delaware Ave. in Cohoes where they planned to build a marina but sold the property to Joe Lazarrie of Lazarrie Lincoln Mercury in Colonie who turned it into VanSchuyk Island Marina in Cohoes. Bill was an avid boater on the Mohawk and Hudson Rivers. Bill and his wife Gladys retired to Chiefland where he resided for 35 years. Bill's hobbies included building boats to fish in the Gulf of Mexico and model railroading which was his passion for the past ten years. Bill also had a deep affection for animals, especially his two cats, Molly and Baby, who also recently passed away. A private service was held at Bill's home in Chiefland on May 2. Burt E. Brooks of Ga., a friend, presided over the service. Bill's long time friend, Tom Alix Sr. of Colonie was with him during his final days at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, Fla. Wild Bill Cook will be missed. Published in Albany Times Union on May 8, 2019

