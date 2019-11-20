Young, William Clyde "WC" DELMAR William Clyde "WC" Young, 86, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, peacefully passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. William was predeceased by his father Samuel Young; mother Edna Everett Young; sister and brothers, Ethel Knox, Mastrow Young, Lemo Young, Donald Young and Joseph Young. William was born in Water Valley, Ala. on February 14, 1933. He was a graduate of Philip Schuyler High School in 1952. He served as a proud veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Air Force from 1952 - 1956. William went on to graduate from the machinist school at the Watervliet Arsenal, where he worked for over twenty-eight years before retiring. William was an avid bowler, loved to travel and good food but most importantly devoted to his entire family. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ruth H. Ewell Young; daughter, Kimberly Young Wilkins; son-in-law William Curtis Wilkins; granddaughters, Lauren and Kasmira Wilkins; brothers, Emerson Young and Nathaniel Young, both of California; brother-in-law Robert Ewell; "son" Lemo Young Jr.; special nieces, Cynthia Taylor (Charles), Stephanie Burkes (Charles), Toni Young, and Shavon Knox; and special family friend Dorinda Davis with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 22, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Walls Temple, AME Zion Church, 27 Delaware Street, Albany. Funeral services will be immediately following the calling hour with the interment to follow in Graceland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in William's memory to Walls Temple AME Zion Church, Building Fund.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 20, 2019