McKever, William D. NASSAU William D. McKever went home to be with the Lord on July 23, 2019. Bill was born in Albany on February 10, 1928, and lived in Nassau all his life. He played baseball at St. Lawrence University and after graduating in 1949, he played minor-League baseball for the Kingston Colonials. After two seasons and an elbow injury, he went to work for New York State in the Property Tax and Assessment Administration. He retired in 1985 to enjoy winters in Florida with his family. Bill was a member of, and faithfully served, the Nassau Reformed Church. He was predeceased by his sister, Frances Delaney. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Doris M. Jacobs; his daughter, Pamela (Robert) Nunn; three grandchildren, Monica, Jillian, and John; and two great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held in the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Saturday at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to call prior to the service from 9:30-11 a.m. Interment will follow the services in the Nassau-Schodack Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Nassau Reformed Church, P.O. Box 495 Nassau, NY, 12123. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from July 24 to July 25, 2019