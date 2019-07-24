Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC 294 Whiteview Road Wynantskill , NY 12198 (518)-283-2911 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC 294 Whiteview Road Wynantskill , NY 12198 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Jude the Apostle Church 43 Brookside Avenue Wynantskill , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rockwell, William D. WYNANTSKILL William D. Rockwell, 75, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly with his loving wife by his side, while he was on vacation will his family in Cape Cod on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Arthur Murry Rockwell Sr. and Elizabeth St. John Rockwell; and the loving husband of Mary Beth Fera Rockwell. Bill graduated from Troy High School, class of 1962, Hudson Valley Community College, The College of Saint Rose and Skidmore College, receiving his bachelor's degree. He was a V.P of marketing and merchandising for Sysco Foods in Halfmoon, he also was previously the director of purchasing for Sysco. Bill loved vacationing in Cape Cod; he enjoyed golfing with his brother Charles and friends, Tony Sansone and Bob Carter and all of his golfing buddies; bowling, and the Poker Club. He was a member of the First Reformed Church, the Hendricks Hudson Fish & Game Club, the North East Seafood Commission, the Troy Lodge of Elks # 141, and the Sons of the American Revolution. He enjoyed genealogy, but most of all he enjoyed and loved spending time with his family. In addition to his childhood sweetheart Mary Beth, William is survived by his siblings, Charles (Donna) Rockwell of Wynantskill, David Rockwell of New Mexico, Terry (Judith) Rockwell of North Carolina and Barbara Medici of Watervliet. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. William was predeceased by his sister Joan Milanese; and brothers, Arthur M. Rockwell Jr. and James R. Rockwell. Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday, July 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill. The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, in St. Jude the Apostle Church, 43 Brookside Ave., Wynantskill. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Memorial donations in memory of William may be made to North Greenbush Ambulance Association. Please visit







Rockwell, William D. WYNANTSKILL William D. Rockwell, 75, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly with his loving wife by his side, while he was on vacation will his family in Cape Cod on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Arthur Murry Rockwell Sr. and Elizabeth St. John Rockwell; and the loving husband of Mary Beth Fera Rockwell. Bill graduated from Troy High School, class of 1962, Hudson Valley Community College, The College of Saint Rose and Skidmore College, receiving his bachelor's degree. He was a V.P of marketing and merchandising for Sysco Foods in Halfmoon, he also was previously the director of purchasing for Sysco. Bill loved vacationing in Cape Cod; he enjoyed golfing with his brother Charles and friends, Tony Sansone and Bob Carter and all of his golfing buddies; bowling, and the Poker Club. He was a member of the First Reformed Church, the Hendricks Hudson Fish & Game Club, the North East Seafood Commission, the Troy Lodge of Elks # 141, and the Sons of the American Revolution. He enjoyed genealogy, but most of all he enjoyed and loved spending time with his family. In addition to his childhood sweetheart Mary Beth, William is survived by his siblings, Charles (Donna) Rockwell of Wynantskill, David Rockwell of New Mexico, Terry (Judith) Rockwell of North Carolina and Barbara Medici of Watervliet. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. William was predeceased by his sister Joan Milanese; and brothers, Arthur M. Rockwell Jr. and James R. Rockwell. Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday, July 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill. The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, in St. Jude the Apostle Church, 43 Brookside Ave., Wynantskill. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Memorial donations in memory of William may be made to North Greenbush Ambulance Association. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com Published in Albany Times Union from July 24 to July 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close