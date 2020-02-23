|
|
DeNovio, William ROTTERDAM William DeNovio, 94, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home in Schenectady. Born and educated in Rotterdam, William was the son of the late Carmine and Margaret (DeSimone) DeNovio. A graduate of Draper High School, Bill served in the United States Navy during World War II. A former inspector for the Watervliet Arsenal for over 20 years, William was also a realtor for Doreen Ross Realty for 20 years. A member of St. John the Evangelist Church, the D.A.V and VFW Post 1895, he was also a former usher at Our Lady of the Assumption Church. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years, Gladys L. (Strang) DeNovio, William was also predeceased by his four brothers, Dominic, Lawrence and Joseph DeNofio and Carl DeNovio; and six sisters, Mary Mastin, Antoinette Santo, Adelaide Tiscione, Ann Urban, Gloria Campochiaro and Irene Quarneri. Bill is survived by his beloved children, Sharon Sheehan (Robert) of Rotterdam, William DeNovio II (Connie) of Rotterdam and Bradley DeNovio (Kimberley) of Guilderland; his nine grandchildren,12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Bill's family would like to thank Kingsway Arms Nursing Home for the wonderful care for their father especially Pattycake, Michele, Nyiah, Tina, Blondie and all the Linda's. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway and Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. Services will be held on Tuesday, February 25, at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 802 Union St., Schenectady, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Cyril's Cemetery in Rotterdam. Contributions may be made in William's memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To leave a message or a condolence for William's family please visit bondfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 23, 2020