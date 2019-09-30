Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William E. Cooper. View Sign Service Information Raymond E Bond Funeral Home 1015 Kinderhook Ave Valatie , NY 12184 (518)-758-7031 Send Flowers Obituary

Cooper, William E. STOCKPORT William E. Cooper, 74 of Stockport, died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Columbia Memorial Hospital from a sudden illness. Born on May 16, 1945, in Kingston, he was the son of the late Charles E. Cooper and Marjorie (Ibert) Finch. Bill graduated from Ichabod Crane High School in 1964 and received his B.S. from SUNY Albany. He was employed by G.E. in Waterford as a chemist, and happily retired 14 years ago! He was a member of the Five O'clock Club, the Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department, the Village of Kinderhook Zoning Board of Appeals, and a member of the Columbia County Society for the Detection of Horse Thieves. Bill was an avid golfer who loved music and enjoyed reading, traveling and spending quality time with his family and friends. He will be sorely missed by many. The family would like to thank Jill Brennan-McCormick for her kindness, support and sense of humor during Bill's final days. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Ann E. (Brennan) Cooper; four children, Jason Cooper of Stephentown, Jessica Lynch (Gary) of Asheville, N.C., Sean Coy (Erin) of Troy, and James Coy (Rachel Kayser) of Speigletown; and two grandchildren, Carlie Quinn and Ashlyn Coy. He was predeceased by his brother, Gregory Cooper. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Community Hospice of Columbia / Greene, 47 Liberty St., Catskill, NY, 12414 in his memory. Arrangements are with the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie.







Cooper, William E. STOCKPORT William E. Cooper, 74 of Stockport, died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Columbia Memorial Hospital from a sudden illness. Born on May 16, 1945, in Kingston, he was the son of the late Charles E. Cooper and Marjorie (Ibert) Finch. Bill graduated from Ichabod Crane High School in 1964 and received his B.S. from SUNY Albany. He was employed by G.E. in Waterford as a chemist, and happily retired 14 years ago! He was a member of the Five O'clock Club, the Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department, the Village of Kinderhook Zoning Board of Appeals, and a member of the Columbia County Society for the Detection of Horse Thieves. Bill was an avid golfer who loved music and enjoyed reading, traveling and spending quality time with his family and friends. He will be sorely missed by many. The family would like to thank Jill Brennan-McCormick for her kindness, support and sense of humor during Bill's final days. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Ann E. (Brennan) Cooper; four children, Jason Cooper of Stephentown, Jessica Lynch (Gary) of Asheville, N.C., Sean Coy (Erin) of Troy, and James Coy (Rachel Kayser) of Speigletown; and two grandchildren, Carlie Quinn and Ashlyn Coy. He was predeceased by his brother, Gregory Cooper. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Community Hospice of Columbia / Greene, 47 Liberty St., Catskill, NY, 12414 in his memory. Arrangements are with the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie. Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close