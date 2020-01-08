Fettig, William E. WATERVLIET William E. Fettig, 78, formerly long-time resident of Watervliet, passed peacefully into eternal life on January 6, 2020, surrounded by the loving presence of his family. He married Linda Butler Fettig, his best buddy, partner, caregiver and loving wife on October 4, 1975; they enjoyed more than 44 years of marriage. Born in Albany on February 23, 1941, he was the son of the late Elmer and Dorothy (Baker) Fettig. He enlisted and served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1963 until 1969 having obtained the rank of sergeant. Bill worked at SUNY Albany as a bus driver, retiring in 2000. He was a member of the Watervliet Lodge of Elks #1500, the Albany Polish-American Citizens Club, Inc. and the Zaloga Post American Legion. He enjoyed anything that involved spending time with his wife Linda and their son Justin, which included traveling to their camp in the Adirondacks, water skiing, boating, local restaurants and golfing with his mother-in-law Evie. Together, they were a common sightBill and his four legged companion, Scotch. He is predeceased by his brother, Frederick Fettig; and his sister, Betty Fettig Scoons. A devoted husband and loving father of Justin Fettig of Watervliet. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Denise Butler Cimino; his brother-in-law, Joseph Cimino; and several nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to all the staff at Van Rensselaer Manor, especially the C1 family who cared for Bill during his time there. Their warm and endless compassion and care made a difference in his life and that of Bill's family. They are truly angels on earth. Those wishing to remember Bill in a special way may make a donation to The Residents Activities Fund, Van Rensselaer Manor, 85 Bloomingrove Drive, Troy, NY 12180 in memory of William E. Fettig or a . Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. with a service at the funeral home at 7 p.m. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 8, 2020