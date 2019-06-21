Albany Times Union Obituaries
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
View Map
William E. Garwig Jr. Obituary
Garwig, William E. Jr. LATHAM William E. Garwig Jr., 62 of Latham, beloved husband of Cynthia Coghill Garwig, died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his home in Latham with his loving family at his side. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial gathering on Monday, July 8, from 4 - 6 p.m. in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. The full obituary will appear in Friday, July 5, paper. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from June 21 to July 5, 2019
