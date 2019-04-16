LeGere, William E. DUANESBURG William E. LeGere, 51, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was born on June 1, 1967, the son of Mary Hamilton and the late Edward LeGere in Albany. Bill attended Voorheesville Central High School. He enjoyed woodworking, snowmobiling, ATV's, and most recently had started taking guitar lessons and building guitars which he loved. He was a friend to many, a wonderful son, husband, brother, uncle and godfather. He will be dearly missed. Bill is survived by his wife, Elaine LeGere; his mother, Mary Hamilton (William); sister, Catherine Beaver (Ron); niece, Amanda Beaver; and nephew, Christopher Beaver; his goddaughter, Naomi; sister-in-law, Espey Rodriguez (Kiko); mother-in-law, Zena Butler; his beloved fur babies, Troitsa and Reese, and many cousins and friends. A funeral service to celebrate Bill's life will be held on Thursday, April 18, at 5 p.m. in New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. in the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 16, 2019