Ogren, William E. COLONIE Bill Ogren passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Bill fought courageously for over 31 years and defied the odds as one of NYOH's longest survivors. Born on September 24, 1938, in Albany, Bill attended Colonie Central High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, where he wrote numerous love letters from Newport, R.I. and Camp Lejeune to his sweetheart, Carolyn. Married almost 59 years, they traveled extensively throughout the Caribbean and United States. Bill loved planning their trips and blowing up balloons for the hotel staff. Starting his career as a carpenter millwright at Tobin Packing Company in West Albany, he then ventured out to start Bill Ogren Home Improvements with his trusty sidekick, Jeff Relyea. Forced into disability retirement, Bill began to write poetry as a way to cope with his illness. He brought much joy and inspiration to his readers, as well as to his daughter who got to edit his poems. Wadsworth Masonic Lodge and the Shriner's Cypress Clowns played an important role in Bill's life. He served as Wadsworth's Worshipful Master twice, 32nd degree Mason and purple apron recipient. He was appointed grand representative to China by Grand Lodge of New York State, who also honored him with the Robert Livingston medal for his Masonic poetry. Bill and Carolyn enjoyed many lasting friendships that originated through Masonic and Shriner events where he was Woody the Clown. Bill is survived by his beautiful daughters, Lynne Ogren of Albany and Diane Ogren of Colonie. His was predeceased by his loving wife, Carolyn Ogren; and cherished grandson, William Kress. His family is grateful to the supportive care Bill received from his health care team of nurses and staff, along with Dr. Shuman, Dr. Garbo, Dr. Fogel and the entire staff of the Beverwyck Terrace. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, December 18, from 4-7 p.m. at the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Funeral services will be at the Community Reformed Church, 701 Sand Creek Rd., Colonie, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 19. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to at To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 17, 2019