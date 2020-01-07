Thomas, William E. NIVERVILLE William E. Thomas, 83 of Niverville, passed away suddenly on January 4, 2020, at home and in his bed, as requested! Born on November 25, 1936, he was the son of the late William and Sarah Thomas. Bill was an expert at plumbing, electrical and mechanical fixes, having owned and operated the auto repair shop, Bill's Service Center in the Village of Nassau for over 59 years until shortly before his death. He is survived by the love of his life of 60 years, wife Jane, who made his eyes light up even at the end. Beloved father to daughters, Kim Thomas, Tammy LaRue and Pam (Dow) Haynor. Treasured "Pop" to granddaughters, Katie (JT) Shaw, Jessica (Jake) Fisher, Ashley (Joey) Uccellini, Lyndsay Haynor, Courtney LaRue; grandson, Tyler LaRue; great-granddaughters, Sophia Uccellini and Luna Shaw; and great-grandson, Rocky Uccellini. There will be no public services at the request of the family. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020