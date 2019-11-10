|
Boyce, Professor Emeritus William Edward COLONIE Professor Emeritus William Edward Boyce, 88 of Bell Tower Drive, died on Monday, November 4, 2019, at his residence after an illness. Born in Tampa, Fla., he was son of the late Edward Gilmore Boyce and Marie Summers Boyce; and husband for 64 years of Elsa Keitzer Boyce. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes College in 1951 and his Master of Science in 1953 and Ph.D. in 1955 from Carnegie-Mellon University. He did postdoctoral work at Brown University before moving to Troy in 1957. Professor Boyce was a professor of mathematics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute from 1957 until his retirement in 1997. In 1993, he became the Edward P. Hamilton Distinguished Professor of Science Education and upon his retirement was awarded the title Edward P. Hamilton Professor Emeritus. Bill was chairman of the Department of Mathematics Graduate Committee and coordinator of Master of Science program in Applied Mathematics and very involved in course and curriculum development all through his career. He was the author, with Richard C. DiPrima, of "Elementary Differential Equations and Boundary Value Problems," now in its eleventh edition, as well as several other books, and many monographs and journal articles in his field. He wrote and was the recipient of many research grants and contracts He was a communicant of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Troy. Survivors in addition to his wife include a son, James (Heidi Brierley) Boyce of Kensington, Conn.; two daughters, Carolyn (Richard T. Jr.) Fox of Midland, Mich. and Ann (Scott) Swengel of Baraboo, Wis.; two grandchildren, Stephanie Fox and Veronica Boyce; a sister, Karen (Daniel) Logan of Gilliam, La. and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Bill's and Elsa's caregivers, Nicole Parslow and everyone at Team 1 Care. Funeral service will be held in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, State and Third Streets, Troy on Saturday, November 16, at 1 p.m. Visitation will be in the church at 12 p.m. prior to the service. A private entombment will be in Christ the King Columbarium, Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of William Edward Boyce to Unity House of Troy, Inc. 2431 6th Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 10, 2019