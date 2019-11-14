|
Boyce, Professor Emeritus William Edward COLONIE Professor Emeritus William Edward Boyce, 88 of Bell Tower Drive, died on Monday, November 4, 2019, at his residence. Funeral service in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, State and Third Streets, Troy on Saturday at 1 p.m. Visitation will be in the church at 12 p.m. prior to the service. Contributions to the Unity House of Troy, Inc. 2431 6th Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 14, 2019