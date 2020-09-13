Bibby, William F. JUPITER, Fla. William F. Bibby, "Billy Bibby," 71 of Jupiter, Fla., and formerly of Schenectady, passed away on September 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with multi-organ failure due in part to exposure to Agent Orange while in the military. Bill had a true zest for life and lived every day to the fullest. He was a self-taught guitarist and singer, who loved impersonating Elvis. Many times on vacation with his in-laws and beloved wife, Maureen, on Cape Cod - and wearing a colorful Hawaiian shirt and trademark Elvis glasses - he would plug in his Gibson guitar and amp and belt out "Love Me Tender" or "Hang on Sloopy" by The McCoys. Bill's trademark laugh would turn heads in a restaurant, he was an inveterate prankster (he would sneak up on a loved one using the outdoor shower on Cape Cod and douse the person with ice water) and would make bets he knew he couldn't keep, like betting his niece he could fit into size 32 pants in just eight weeks. He lost the bet, but kept on laughing. Construction took on new meaning when Bill worked with Brian and Joel Metz. If the job wasn't done right, what was the point in doing it, Bill would always say. With his adopted family, wife, Maureen, and daughters, Michelle and Jackie, the quartet enjoyed hours of fun boating and camping on Lake George. He had a passion for antiquing - at various times collecting stoneware crocks, ships in a bottle and cast iron piggy banks - traveling and meeting new friends. His last project was working on the "Book of Faces," a collection of zany drawings that he made in high school and wanted to share with the world. He worked his whole life helping his family, friends and others. Bill was born in Albany, on December 9, 1947, graduated from Bishop Gibbons High School in Schenectady and majored in being the class clown and drawing the Book of Faces. He enlisted in the Navy in 1967 and through his perseverance, dogged determination and refusal to take no for an answer, achieved the high honor of becoming a U.S. Navy Seal and serving proudly in Vietnam. Upon an honorable discharge, Bill went to commercial trade school in Chicago. He was a highly respected legend of the Schenectady Fire Department from 1981-2001 before retiring to Florida. He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Beatrice Marilyn Bibby; and his brother Steven. He is survived by his sisters, Donna (Phillip) Cayole, Grace Bibby of Schenectady, and Mary Connally (Jim) of Aurora, Ohio; and brothers, Donald (Linda) Bibby of Boca Raton, Fla., and Edward J. Bibby of Sebastian, Fla.; several nieces and nephews; his stepdaughters, Michelle Simone of Scotia, and Jackie Matchett, of Islamorada, Fla.; and his soulmate and wife, Maureen Simone. Interment will be in the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Fla., with full military honors. Bill always wanted to be buried by his mother and his ashes will be spread on her grave in Pottersville, N.Y. Please donate to your favorite charity
in Bill's honor. Sign the guestbook at edgleycremationservices.com