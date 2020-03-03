Coburn, William F. ALBANY William F. Coburn, 94, entered Eternal Life Friday, February 28, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Albany, Bill was the son of William and Barbara Herkenham Coburn. Bill was part of the Greatest Generation, serving his Country honorably with the U.S. Navy during WW II. He was a graduate of Siena College, and worked over 35 years with Aetna Life & Casualty as a claims supervisor. He loved spending summers the last 50 years at the family camp on The Great Sacandaga Lake. He also enjoyed travel, golfing, playing horseshoes and mowing the lawn and taking care of his property. He was the dear husband for 68 years of Marion Skinner Coburn; beloved father of William M. Coburn (Diane) and Timothy W. Coburn; cherished grandfather of Erin Delnick, Jaime Brown (Ryan) and Jeffery Coburn (Meg); loving great-grandfather of Ethan, Adelle, Audrey, Colin, Nora, Henry, Diana, and Johnna; brother of Jean Heesch and the late Elizabeth Hall, Albert Coburn, James Coburn, John Coburn, Barbara Engle, Harry Coburn; and many nieces, nephews and friends survive Bill. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to all those who provided such wonderful care and compassion during these last few months. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bill's family Thursday, March 5, 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Americas, Albany. His funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the funeral Mass. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020