Connell, William F. COLONIE William F. Connell, 69, died on July 17, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. He was born on September 12, 1950, in New York City. Bill was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam where he was awarded the Purple Heart. He was a graduate of the State University of New York at Albany. He worked for the state of New York for many years, retiring from the Department of Civil Service. Bill is survived by his wife, Anne; his daughter Catherine Bombard; and his sons, Brendan Connell and Sean Connell. Also surviving are his grandsons, Christopher Bombard and Matthew Bombard. There will be no visitation. Bill was interred in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. reillyandson.com