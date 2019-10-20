Albany Times Union Obituaries
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
View Map
1935 - 2019
William F. Grande Obituary
Grande, William F. CLIFTON PARK William F. Grande, 84 of Victory Way, passed away peacefully on Friday October 18, 2019, at the Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. He was born in Albany on October 5, 1935, and was the son of the late Francis and Angelina Pascarelli Grande. He was a graduate of Vincentian High School in Albany and had attended Siena College. Bill had been a sales executive for the former Graves and Rogers Liquor Dist. in Albany for many years. Following this, he had worked in the auto industry working for various dealerships in the Capital District. He was blessed with the great friendships of Marvin Myers, Betty Kunkle and Stacey Yattaw, as well as Joe Fuda and the late Tony Donovan and Michael Verdile, whom he spent much time with at the former Donovan's Restaurant in Clifton Park. It was his joy to work with his friends at Victory Way. He was active in Harness racing with Twin G Stables in New England. He summered on Nantasket Beach in Hull, Mass. He had such fond memories and the time spent with the Babe Ruth Baseball League in Colonie. He was the devoted father of four, which he shared with the late Grace K. Towey McMahon; Robert G. Grande of Mass., Christine M. (John) Shea of Corinth, N.Y., Laurie A. (Donald) Foglia and Linda J. Grande, both of Clifton Park; cherished grandfather of Justin Lansley, John "JT" (Carrie) Shea, Matthew Shea, Michael Gioeni, Taylor Gioeni and Christopher Grande; also survived by three great- grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins, and his much loved canine companion, "Griffin". Funeral will be held on Friday Ocober 25, at 3 p.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Calling hours will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday. A private burial service will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, NY. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 20, 2019
