Grinko, William F. SCHAGHTICOKE William F. Grinko, 96, died December 14, 2019. Husband of the late Julia (Volk) Grinko; father of Dorothy (late Lynn) Belbusti of Schaghticoke, David (Cynthia) Grinko of Florida and Daniel (Elizabeth) Grinko of New Jersey; brother of Harry Grinko of Vermont, Vera Beecroft and Lubov Wolosen of Schaghticoke; also survived by five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Funeral on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church, Maplewood. Interment, St. Basil's Cemetery in the spring. Friends are invited to visit with William's family on Monday from 3 until 8 p.m. at St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church, Maplewood where at 5 p.m. the Parastas Service will be held. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's Times Union and earlier at www.parkerbrosmemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 15, 2019