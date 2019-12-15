William F. Grinko

Service Information
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY
12189-2225
(518)-273-3223
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church
Maplewood, NY
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church
Maplewood, NY
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church
Maplewood, NY
Obituary
Grinko, William F. SCHAGHTICOKE William F. Grinko, 96, died December 14, 2019. Husband of the late Julia (Volk) Grinko; father of Dorothy (late Lynn) Belbusti of Schaghticoke, David (Cynthia) Grinko of Florida and Daniel (Elizabeth) Grinko of New Jersey; brother of Harry Grinko of Vermont, Vera Beecroft and Lubov Wolosen of Schaghticoke; also survived by five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Funeral on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church, Maplewood. Interment, St. Basil's Cemetery in the spring. Friends are invited to visit with William's family on Monday from 3 until 8 p.m. at St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church, Maplewood where at 5 p.m. the Parastas Service will be held. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's Times Union and earlier at www.parkerbrosmemorial.com.

