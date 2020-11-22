Jubic, William "Bill" F. TROY William "Bill" F. Jubic, 69, died on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. Born and educated in Troy, he was the son of the late George M. and Antoinette Brooks Jubic. Bill was a farm worker in his earlier years and later worked as a laborer for several businesses in the area. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Bill was a devout Catholic. He loved to listen to music and was an avid Elvis Presley fan. He also was especially fond of cats. Bill excelled in martial arts and had earned a black belt. He was the husband of the late Mary Cartwright Jubic who died in 1993. He was the brother of George Jubic of Johnsonville, James Jubic of Clifton Park, Robert Jubic (Mary Ellen McCarthy) of Green Island, Ann Marie D'Allaird (Dave) of Salem, Frank Dave Jubic (Dawne) of Troy, Theresa Jubic-Straub of Clifton Park and Margaret Achcet (Bill) of Edinburg. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Special thanks are extended to Pathways Nursing and Rehab Center in Niskayuna for the excellent care they provided Bill for the past 10 months. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 119 Broad St., Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Due to pandemic regulations, masks are required and social distancing and occupancy limitation will be observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Mary of the Assumption Church Restoration Fund, 119 Broad St., Waterford, NY, 12188. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com