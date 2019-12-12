Lifite, William "Bill" F. ALBANY William "Bill" F. Lifite, age 88, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones. Bill was the son of the late Raymond and Marie Lifite. He was predeceased by his wife Patricia; siblings, Leona, Lorraine and John. He was a long-time resident of Albany. Bill worked for Tobin Packing Company for over 30 years, and Albany Pallet. Bill was an avid bowler and a CB radio enthusiast, who was known as "Wild Bill from Arbor Hill." Bill enjoyed watching wrestling programs on T.V. nightly. Bill is survived by his daughters, Carol (Laddie) and Bridget (the late Donald); brother, Raymond; grandchildren: Shayne, Heather and Scott; and great-grandchildren, Mark, Adia and Asher. The family wishes to thank his fabulous neighbors for all of their care and support over the past years. A special thanks to Laddie for all of his care, love and help in taking care of Dad. Family and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Saturday, December 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A service will follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to: Animal Kind, 721 Warren St., Hudson, NY, 12534.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 12, 2019