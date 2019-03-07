Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William F. McCafferty. View Sign

McCafferty, William F. WESTERLO William F. "Willie" McCafferty, 70, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born in Catskill on December 31, 1948, to the late Frederick and Elizabeth Lockwood McCafferty. A lifelong resident of Westerlo, Willie worked as a truck driver for Albany County Dept. of Public Works, retiring after 38 years. He also worked part time for C.H. Eaves & Sons in Cobleskill doing farm pickup and bulk milk transportation. He also spent his life helping his father on the family farm. Willie enjoyed assembling truck and car models, having made hundreds of very detailed models. He was a known story teller, and was kind hearted and had a generous spirit. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his mother-in-law Gail Bose; and his brother-in-law Henry "Bub" Latham. Willie is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Gaye Bose McCafferty; his sisters, Nancy Latham and Shirley McCafferty; his father-in-law, Steven Bose; his nephew, Brant (Amy) Latham; and his great-nephews, Kyle, Dylan, and Hayden Latham. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. He will then be privately cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Westerlo Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 12, Westerlo, NY, 12193 or to the Town of Westerlo Fire Police, P.O. Box 87, Westerlo, or to any animal shelter of one's choice. Condolences may be posted at







McCafferty, William F. WESTERLO William F. "Willie" McCafferty, 70, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born in Catskill on December 31, 1948, to the late Frederick and Elizabeth Lockwood McCafferty. A lifelong resident of Westerlo, Willie worked as a truck driver for Albany County Dept. of Public Works, retiring after 38 years. He also worked part time for C.H. Eaves & Sons in Cobleskill doing farm pickup and bulk milk transportation. He also spent his life helping his father on the family farm. Willie enjoyed assembling truck and car models, having made hundreds of very detailed models. He was a known story teller, and was kind hearted and had a generous spirit. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his mother-in-law Gail Bose; and his brother-in-law Henry "Bub" Latham. Willie is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Gaye Bose McCafferty; his sisters, Nancy Latham and Shirley McCafferty; his father-in-law, Steven Bose; his nephew, Brant (Amy) Latham; and his great-nephews, Kyle, Dylan, and Hayden Latham. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. He will then be privately cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Westerlo Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 12, Westerlo, NY, 12193 or to the Town of Westerlo Fire Police, P.O. Box 87, Westerlo, or to any animal shelter of one's choice. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com Funeral Home A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc

4898 New York 81

Greenville , NY 12083

(518) 966-8313 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close