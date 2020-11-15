1/1
William F. Miller
{ "" }
Miller, William F. ALBANY William F. Miller, 83, died suddenly on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Cortland and raised in Albany, he was the son of the late William and Louise (Strawbridge) Miller. Bill worked at Van Rensselaer Manor in the maintenance department for over 35 years. He was avid bowler and good friend of professional bowler Earl Anthony. He was also a skilled fisherman and hunter. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Beverly (Hammond) Miller and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Monday, November 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Masks and social distancing are required, and occupancy restrictions will be followed. Interment will be in the Graceland Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
