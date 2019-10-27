Murphy, William F. Sr. COLONIE William F. Murphy Sr., 89, passed away October 25, 2019, surrounded by family at Albany Medical Center. William was predeceased by his wife, Eileen (O'Connor) Murphy. He is survived by his children, William F. Murphy Jr. (Julie), Theresa Baird (William), John C. Murphy (Valarie) and Eileen Hurley (Terry). Funeral services will be published at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 27, 2019