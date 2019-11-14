Murphy, William F. "Bill" Sr. COLONIE William F. "Bill" Murphy Sr., 89, a resident of Kingsway Apartments died on Friday, October 25, 2019, surrounded by family at Albany Medical Center. Bill was born on October 11, 1930, in Detroit, Mich. to William and Catherine Murphy. He grew up in Albany and graduated from C.B.A. (48) and Siena College with a degree in accounting. He married Eileen O'Connor in Gloversville, N.Y. on November 8, 1952. They lived together in Colonie, until her death in 2015. He was a dedicated public servant working for New York, first at the Income Tax Department culminating his years of service as a senior internal auditor with the New York State Teachers Retirement System. It was during this time ('66 - '68) that Bill, along with his wife Eileen, utilized his professional skills and moved his family to Nairobi, Kenya to work with the Kenyan government, an amazing experience that enriched his family with exotic adventures and lifelong friendships. He was a communicant of the Church of Saint Clare in Colonie where he served in many roles including lector, eucharistic minister and parish council president. During his tenure as council president, he oversaw the building of Saint Clare's new church. Born to immigrant parents, Bill was very proud of his Irish heritage, and as all Irish do, he enjoyed laughter, conversation and song. He had an excellent tenor voice and could bring tears to his mother's eyes with his rendition of "Danny Boy." Bill enjoyed participating in sports of all kinds including tennis, golf and basketball. He was a fan of the Yankees, Knicks, Giants and Notre Dame. He is survived by his siblings, Mary Dolan of Albany, Kathleen (Jerry) Brucker of Scotia and James (Mary) Murphy of Colonie; and his children, Willian F. (Julie) Murphy Jr. of Albany, Terry (Bill) Baird of Hilton Head Island, S.C., John (Valerie) Murphy of Celoron, N.Y. and Eileen (Terry) Hurley of Guilderland. The family would like to thank the caring and professional nurses, doctors and support staff at Albany Medical Center for their dedication and excellent care during Bill's last few months. A calling hour for friends and family will be held on Monday, November 18, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave, Albany. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow starting at 1:30 p.m. with interment held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019