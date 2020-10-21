Murphy, William F. Sr. ALBANY William F. Murphy Sr., 86, entered eternal life on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Albany, he was the son of Edward D. and Mary Louise Tobin Murphy. Bill, or better known as "Murph," served on the Albany Police Department for over 40 years in the DA's Office, the Neighborhood Police Unit, the Patrol Division and the Traffic Safety Division. After retiring from the Department he went on to own and operate WFM Supply Co. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy and longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Police. Bill was a Korean War U.S. Air Force veteran. He was the husband of the late Teresa Reaney Murphy; dear father of Mary Marsh (Jed), Edward Murphy (Patty), Michael Murphy (Alfred), William F. Murphy Jr. (Marianne), Teresa Jarrett (Tom), Nora Matos (Ron) and the late John Patrick; cherished grandfather of Caitlin, Elizabeth, Liam, RJ, Brendan, Emily, Olivia, Michael, John, Patrick, Christopher, Celia and Brian; brother of Ellen Naughter (John); survived by his special friend Rita York and many nieces, nephews, friends and law enforcement colleagues. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bill's family on Thursday, October 22, 4 to 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services Friday, October 23, at 10:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. Please only enter the church from the Hunter Ave. parking lot; masks and social distancing are required; 150 visitors will be allowed in the church for the funeral Mass and delayed streaming of the Mass is available by visiting YouTube, and navigating to Blessed Sacrament Church, Albany, N.Y. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember William F. Murphy Sr. in a special way may send a contribution to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY, 10306. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com