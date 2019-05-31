ROWE William F. 1999 2017 In loving memory of William F. Rowe on your second anniversary in Heaven. Beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. Tragically taken from our lives all too soon - two years ago today - May 31, 2017. Fond and loving memories are a treasure and linger every day, remembrances keep you near. You are always in our hearts and on our minds. Love You Forever, Dad, Mom and Matt Pappa and Mimi Aunt Jenn, Uncle Dave, Ellie and Natalee XOXOX
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2019