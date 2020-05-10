Frye, William Fenner III ALBANY William Fenner Frye III, age 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at The Grand Rehabilitation center. Fenner was the son of the late William Fenner Frye Jr. and Ida Mary Atkinson Frye. He had a storied work life as a professional chef and restaurateur, housing official in the Mario Cuomo administration, and real estate developer and appraiser. Fenner enjoyed regaling friends and family with adventures in cooking, bicycling, wilderness camping, classical music, and presidential biographies. He wouldn't hesitate to shuttle a pickup truck full of teenagers to a rock concert, roller coaster park, or Stratton Pond. His do-it-yourself ethos inspired a generation of us to build loft beds, tire swings, forts, zip lines, fire pits and lean-tos for our own kids. He would flex his cooking prowess with gifts of Christmas cookies or Tartan Day salmon. Fenner showed us that being a dad is about having fun, giving kids the freedom to grow, and sharing Tao insight when we needed it most. If we can be half as influential upon our kids as he was to us, then we are blessed. His laughter and boundless optimism will be missed. He was predeceased by his dear sister Alice Dean. Fenner is survived by his brother Henry Booth Frye; son Joshua; stepson Mark; stepdaughter Leanne; and six cherished grandchildren. Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you practice a mantra Fenner lived by and donate to your neighbor in need. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.