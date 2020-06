Foreman, William ALBANY William F. Foreman, 60 of Guilderland, passed away suddenly at his home on May 31, 2020. He was the husband for 38 years to Mary A. Foreman; and father to Anthony (Nick) Foreman. Willie will be missed by his family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com