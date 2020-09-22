I am so very sorry to learn of Mr Snyders passing. I have nothing but fondness and respect for him. I made a lot of noise in his house often with George.... and later George and Will. He was generous and tolerant in that way. This loss is a tough one. My condolences to Mrs Snyder who also deserves the official medal of love and honor. Please know that your lives reached a lot of people in a meaningful way.

Nick Sirianni

Friend