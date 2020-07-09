Hartshorn, William G. GREEN ISLAND William G. Hartshorn, 92, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020, after being stricken ill at Dyken Pond, one of his favorite places on earth. He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret Lewis Hartshorn, who died in 2003 and the late Shirley Taylor DuBray Hartshorn, who died in 2016. Born in Cohoes, son of the late Walter and Carolyn VanAlstyne Hartshorn, he resided in Green Island most of his lifetime. Bill had been employed by the D & H Railroad for 40 years, retiring in the 1980's as a yard foreman. He was a former callman in the Green Island fire Department. For many decades, Bill and his family enjoyed spending time at his second residence on Dyken Pond, where he was heavily involved in its community association. For the last several years he also enjoyed wintering at his Florida residence. He was the cherished father of Paul (Janet DuBray) Hartshorn and the late Garrett (wife Sandra survives) Hartshorn and the late Edmund (wife Alice survives) Hartshorn; dear brother of Evelyn Jacques, Allan Hartshorn and the late Dallas, Donald and Arthur Hartshorn. Bill is also survived by five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were private. Burial was beside his wife and son in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, and because of Bill's love of trains, contributions in his memory may be made to New York State Museum of Transportation, Attn: Jim Dierks, Secretary, P.O. Box 136, W. Henrietta, NY, 14586. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com
