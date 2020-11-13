Leunig, William G. LATHAM William G. Leunig, 100 of Latham, and formerly of Syosset, N.Y., beloved husband of the late Joan V. Kenny, entered into eternal life on Veterans Day, November 11, 2020, at his daughter's home in Latham with his family by his side. Born in Brooklyn on December 31, 1919, he was the son of the late George and Anna (Kinzinger) Leunig. He served during World War II in the Army Corps of Engineers from June 4, 1943, to December 29, 1945, attaining the rank of sergeant. Bill was a New York City firefighter and member of the International Association of Firefighters for many years before retiring in 1977. He was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts in Syosset and the Joseph E. Zaloga post in Albany. He was also a member of the Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge Association and the Capital District Patriot Flight program. Bill's favorite pastimes included reading, lively discussions on a variety of topics, museums, historical markers, traveling the U.S. via the scenic route, trains, camping, sipping a nightly scotch and spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his beloved children, William (Margaret) Leunig Jr. of Concord, Calif., Joanne (John) Leunig-Goodnough of Northampton, Mass., and Mary Ann (John) Leunig- Stiso of Latham. Bill is also survived by his eight adoring grandchildren, Sheila, Kristi, Matthew, Tyler, Chloe, Sean, Michael and Ana; as well as six great-grandchildren, Neve, Orla, Rubin, Miles, Nora and Finn. He also has one surviving sister in-law, Ann Leunig. Bill was predeceased by his brothers, Carl (Chloe) Leunig and George Leunig. A funeral home service will be conducted in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home 149 Old Loudon Rd, Latham on Monday, November 16, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bill's family on Sunday, November 15, from 2 - 5 p.m. at Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks must be worn at all times in the funeral home, and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to. Interment with full military honors will follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions in Bill's memory be made to: N.Y. Firefighters Burn Center, 21 Asch Loop, Bronx, NY, 10475. For directions, information, or to light a memory candle for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh