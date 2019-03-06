Rosano, William G. "B.R." Jr. ALBANY William G. Rosano Jr. passed away peacefully at home on the evening of March 1, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. If you knew B.R. well, you knew he was not one to do things by the book. This came all the way down to his last wishes. He said he was going to do it his way and that's just what he did. He had his living wake at home with his loving family, friends, and dogs by his side. He celebrated and reminisced on the good old days comforted with family favorite recipes. At his request there will be no services, however at a later date we will have a celebration of life party for him. Announcements will be made. Stay tuned, B.R. B. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 6, 2019