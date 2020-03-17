|
Muller, William George Jr. RENSSELAER On March 15, 2020, William George Muller Jr., 76 of Rensselaer, loving husband, father of three and grandfather of three, passed away after a long illness. Arriving in the wee hours of January 1, 1944, in Queens, Bill was delivered by a doctor in a tuxedo who was called away from New Year's festivities. He was the son of Gladys (Flood) Muller and William G. Muller. Bill was a champion debater in high school and college and went to St. John's University on a full debate scholarship. He attended graduate school in speech pathology at Emerson College and finished his masters degree at New York University, while coaching the debate team at St. John's University. Bill began teaching English at Hudson Valley Community College in 1969 while attending graduate school at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He had a lifelong passion for photography and while at Hudson Valley, created a photography course there that by the end of the 1980's had blossomed into an entire photography degree. Bill was beloved by his students. Many professional photographers today credit him with getting them started in their careers. In 1991 he had a show of his work on the campus of Hudson Valley. In 1992 Bill received the New York State Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Teaching, the highest award given for teaching in the SUNY system. One of the first presidents of the Hudson Valley Faculty Senate, Bill was heavily involved in campus life and a much-loved member of the campus community for over 30 years. In his retirement, Bill volunteered his time in philanthropy for the college foundation, especially raising money for student emergency funds. In his later years, Bill became deeply involved in the community of St. John's Episcopal Church in Troy. He was a member of the vestry and volunteered in many aspects of church life, including the Thrift Store. He and his family have been especially grateful for the love and support of his church family during this time. Bill had a great passion for Giants football, Yankees baseball and Valley Cats baseball. As a young person, he played baseball and basketball, turning to golf in his later years. As a debater, he followed politics closely his whole life, from Watergate to the Iran Contra hearings to current events and was a devoted fan of MSNBC. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Linda Muller; and his children, Stephanie Muller Vanderslice (John) of Conway, Ark., and stepchildren, Anne Alvord Hoback of East Greenbush, and Nathan Alvord (Carolyn) of Flagstaff, Ariz. He was immensely proud of his two grandchildren and one step-grandchild, Jackson Vanderslice of Little Rock, Ark., Wilson Vanderslice of Conway, Ark. and Seamus Hoback of East Greenbush. The family would like to thank the staff of the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital for their care of Bill. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a private family service will be held in St. John's Episcopal Church in Troy. A public memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of William Muller to the Hudson Valley Community College Foundation, 400 Jordan Road, Room 106, Troy, NY, 12180. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 17, 2020