De Seve, William Germain ALBANY William Germain De Seve, 50, went home to his Eternal Father in the early morning hours of January 1, 2020. Bill was born in Plattsburgh to William J. De Seve and the late Erna Helen (Atkinson) De Seve. Bill grew up and attended school in Albany, at the Center for Disability Services. He always had a ready smile for everyone and he was a blessing all of his life to all who knew him. He was a firm believer in his Lord, Jesus Christ, and freely shared his faith with the people around him. At 25 years of age, he left his parents' home and took up residence in an excellent group home in Albany and he will be missed by the many friends he made there. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a celebration of Bill's life to immediately follow at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Interment will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery in Selkirk. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020