Zabel, William Gilbert Sr. FEURA BUSH William Gilbert Zabel Sr. went to be with the Lord on December 28, 2019. He was born on the family estate in Feura Bush, N.Y. on January 12, 1933. He married Mary Zabel on April 13, 1952. William was predeceased by his wife Mary Zabel; and by his son William Gilbert Zabel Jr.; and is survived by his children, Edward Charles Zabel, Timothy G. Zabel, Mary Ann Handel and Franklin B. Zabel and respective partners. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. William was an active member of Dormansville Methodist Church, working on church suppers. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 2, 2020