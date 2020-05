Or Copy this URL to Share

Share William's life story with friends and family

Share William's life story with friends and family









Goetz, William III GALWAY William J. "Bill" Goetz III passed on April 19, 2020. A memorial service and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. More information and condolences at SimpleChoicesCremation.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store