Olmsted, William "Bill" Guy EAST GREENBUSH William "Bill" Guy Olmsted passed away on May 14, 2019. He was born on January 14, 1942, in Matteson Township, Wis., the son of Arlyn F. and Ruby (Behnke) Olmsted. He graduated from Clintonville High School in 1960 and proceeded to join the United States Army in 1961 as a combat medic. He attended Minneapolis School of Laboratory Techniques (1960-1961), Wisconsin State University Oshkosh (1965-19670) and the Wisconsin Institute of Mortuary Science (1967-1968). Bill was a licensed funeral director in the state of Wisconsin and worked as a self-employed sales representative for Embalmer's Supply Company, Bass-Mollett Industries, Schuylkill Haven Casket Company, and Columbia Casket Company. Bill will be remembered most for his light-hearted humor and his deeply rooted commitment and affection he had for his family, friends and loved ones. The warmth of his spirit was ever present in his disposition and tone and will be missed dearly. Bill's favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing, and making memories with family and friends at his camp on Lake Wallenpaupack. Bill was the former vice president of the Manitowoc Jaycees and a former member of the East Greenbush Jaycees and East Greenbush Knights of Columbus. He also took great pride in his roles as the former vice president and an enthusiastic coach in the East Greenbush Girls Softball League, communicant of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Albany, Melvin Roads American Legion Post 1231 member, and Nassau sportsman's club member. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Jerome (Liz) Olmsted and Barbara (Mel) Schampers. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Mary Lou (Hannon) Olmsted, formerly of Greenwich; daughters, Luanne (Dave) Lavender of Latham, Dana (Rob) Ryan of San Antonio, Texas, and Kimberley (Tom) Kreag of Harleysville, Pa.; grandchildren, Kayleigh Lavender, Shannon Lavender, Shane Lavender, Brendan Kreag, Liam Kreag, and Molly Kreag; and siblings, John (Colleen) Olmsted, Thomas (Debbie) Olmsted, and Timothy (Ronda) Olmsted. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the Coronary Care Unit at Albany Medical Center for the care they have provided during Bill's stays. Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral Mass on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in Historic St. Mary's Church, 10 Lodge St., Albany. Friends may call on Friday from 3-8 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bill's name to the Fisher House Foundation at www.fisherhouse.org in honor of his brother, First Lieutenant Jerome Olmsted, who gave his life in the Vietnam War.
