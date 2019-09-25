|
Broland, William H. Jr. SCHENECTADY William H. Broland Jr., 88 formerly of Clifton Park Road in Niskayuna, died on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Bill was born in Schenectady, the son of William and Marion Broland Sr. He was a graduate Mont Pleasant High School, earned his B.S. degree from Albany State Teachers College and two master's degrees from Ohio State and Union College in Science. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Korean War, as a meteorologist in Morocco. Bill started his teaching career at South High in Glens Falls, later teaching for many years at the South Colonie Central School District High School. There, he was nicknamed "Wild Bill," retiring in 1987. He continued working for the New York State Department of Education as an education and testing consultant, retiring in 2011. Bill was a devoted husband and active in the lives of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid Notre Dame and Navy football fan and a communicant of Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Parish (Rosa Road). He was predeceased by his wife Mary McPadden Broland, who died in 2013; and their son Daniel Broland, who died in 1981.Bill is survived by his three children, Deborah (Chancy) D'Arcangelis, Michael Broland and Maureen (Frank) DiBenedetto; his wife Janice Mix; nine grandchildren, Manhal and Christopher Dandashi, Hunter Broland, Frank Jr. Danielle, twins Nicholas and Joseph DiBenedetto, Anthony and Siobhan Timony; three great-grandchildren, Leon, Genevieve, Mariana Dandashi; and cousin Lynn (David) Gauthier. Funeral service on Friday at 8:15 a.m. from the Daly Funeral Home, Inc. 242 McClellan St., Schenectady and at 9 a.m. in Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Parish (Rosa Road) where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna, with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY, 12205 or Graymoor-Franciscan Sisters of Atonement, 41 Old Highland Turnpike, Garrison, NY, 10524. Online condolences may be expressed at dalyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 25, 2019