Carter, William H. COHOES William H. Carter, 67, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital. Born in Albany, Bill was the son of the late William and Rita Gathan Carter. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served honorably as a sergeant in the Vietnam War. Returning home, he worked at G.E. Silicones in Waterford for over 30 years until his retirement. Bill was an active member of the Cohoes Waterford Elks Lodge #1317 serving as a tiler and prior to that at the Selkirk Elks Lodge where he had been past exalted ruler. He also was a fourth degree Knight of Columbus and a member of Cohoes Knights of Columbus Council #192 where he served on the Bingo committee. He was a communicant of St. Michael's Church in Cohoes and a eucharistic minister. He also belonged to the Albany American Legion. Together for over 28 years, Bill is survived by his loving wife Karen Bailie-Carter; by his children, Greg Ornoski (Olga) of Teaneck, N.J., Grace Bailie of Clifton Park, Lance Carter of Latham, Kim Cushing (Chris) of Guilderland, Jason Carter of Averill Park and Paul Bailie (Chrissy) of Cohoes; by his siblings, Jackie Knight (Larry) of Kinderhook and Polly Riley (John) of Pittstown. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Carter. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, Cohoes. Interment will be private in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends may visit on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Masks will be required and social distancing regulations will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com






Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
AUG
18
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-7666
