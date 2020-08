Bill and I were on the Board of Directors @ Bethlehem Elks for several years for which he exemplified the qualities of a great E.R. He was a great brother Elk and enjoyed helping veterans.Enjoyed many great laughs and time spent with bill @ many events at the lodge.Now that you have gone to be with the lord you will be remembered as a great American !!! RIP Will and prayers for you and your family......

ted wilson

Acquaintance