William H. Cassidy (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • ""The Feeney's would like to offer their most sincere..."
    - J Feeney
  • "Those we love remain with us for love itself lives on, and..."
    - Nancy Winters
  • "A very kind-hearted and genuine man. To the family and..."
    - Chris Calabrese
Service Information
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY
12206
(518)-489-0188
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:15 AM
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Loudonville, NY
View Map
Committal
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cassidy, William H. LOUDONVILLE William Henry Cassidy passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 30, 2019, much like he entered this world - surrounded by peace, love, serenity - and the embrace of a large group of loved ones. Funeral services on Wednesday, July 3, at 9:15 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to St. Pius X Church, Loudonville at 10 a.m. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. following the funeral Mass. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com

logo


logo


logo
Published in Albany Times Union from July 2 to July 3, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.