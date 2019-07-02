Cassidy, William H. LOUDONVILLE William Henry Cassidy passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 30, 2019, much like he entered this world - surrounded by peace, love, serenity - and the embrace of a large group of loved ones. Funeral services on Wednesday, July 3, at 9:15 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to St. Pius X Church, Loudonville at 10 a.m. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. following the funeral Mass. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from July 2 to July 3, 2019