Copeland, William H. Sr. ALBANY William H. Copeland Sr., 88 of Albany, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Utica, Bill was the son of the late William and Marguerite (Flood) Copeland. He was a graduate of Vincentian Institute, he also received his bachelor's degree from Siena College and his master's degree from R.P.I. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was married to his love Teresa (Morone) Copeland in 1957 and shared a loving union of 53 years prior to her passing in 2010. Bill was a research clinical chemist for over 30 years with the N.Y.S. Department of Health in Albany. He was a member of the Mater Christi Men's Group as well as participating in other parish activities. He was also a member of the Siena Alumni Association and was an usher at Proctor's Theatre and was an avid reader. First and foremost, Bill was a devoted, loving, dedicated husband and father whose family meant the world to him. Bill is survived by his son William H. (Lisa) Copeland Jr. of Massachusetts; daughters, Dr. Terese Copeland of Wilton and Cynthia (Douglas) Sturges of Saugerties; as well as his four grandchildren, Christopher and David Copeland and Kayla Sturges Smith and Matthew Sturges. He is also survived by his sister Marian Choppy of Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Terry Copeland and Marguerite "Peggy" Britting and his aunt and uncle Marian and John Quirk. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Tuesday, August 27, from 4-7 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Bill's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 28, at 10 a.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. Interment will follow the Mass in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the Northeastern Region, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA, 02241. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019