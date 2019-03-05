Edwards, William H. LATHAM William "Bill" H. Edwards III, 57 of Latham, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019, in the comfort of his home with his loving family at his side. Bill was born in Troy to Joan A. and William H. Edwards Jr. on March 11, 1961. He graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1979 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in business administration from Siena College. He was employed as a certified public accountant for Mike Tobin & Associates, formerly Pryba, Tobin & Company, for over 20 years. Prior to that, he worked for Richard Friedman's CPA firm. Many of Bill's co-workers and clients became close friends over the years. Bill enjoyed traveling, working outside in the yard, attending his kids' music concerts, and sipping Lipton tea while reading the newspaper. He was an honorary member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society for his contributions as treasurer of the North Colonie Friends of Music for over a decade. At OLA, he volunteered his time in many ways as lector, catechist, Parish Council member, Children's Liturgy of the Word program coordinator and Vacation Bible School games leader. In the past, he was a Cub Scout den leader and a big brother for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Bill is survived by his wife, Ann; daughter, Katherine and son, Daniel of Saratoga Springs; sister, Pamela Edwards and brother-in-law, Gerald Czeiner of Falls Church, Va. He will be lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws. He was predeceased by his father and mother. Bill's family wishes to extend gratitude to Father Burke, OLA staff and parishioners, neighbors and friends for all of the support in their time of need. The funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Our Lady of the Assumption Church on Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. with Reverend Geoffrey Burke officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Troy. Visitation will be held in Our Lady of the Assumption Church on Thursday, March 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial donations may be made in Bill's honor to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Latham, NY, 12110 or to a charity close to your heart. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary