KULZER William H. Jr. Who passed away 28 years ago today. Though your smile is gone forever and your hand we cannot touch, we still have the memories of the one we loved so much. Your memory is our keepsake, with which we will never part. God has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts. Sadly missed but never forgotten. Love, Dad, Mike and Family
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2019