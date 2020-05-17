Kulzer, William H. Sr. AMSTERDAM William H. Kulzer Sr., 74, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, unexpectedly at his home. He was born in Albany, the son of the late Joseph and Evelyn Kulzer. William was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from G.E. after 32 years of service. He was also employed at the Times Union. Bill was an avid fan of local dirt track racing. Bill was a diehard Billy Decker fan. He also enjoyed NASCAR and antique cars. He enjoyed spending his time tinkering around his property, mowing his fields and fixing up various things. Bill will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, colorful vocabulary and propensity to speak his mind. He was a cherished father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be very dearly missed. Bill is survived by his son, Michael J. Kulzer Sr.; grandchildren, Ashleigh N. Kulzer (David Herrick II), Jessika A. Kulzer, Michael J. Kulzer Jr., Dawson Foote, and Derrick Foote; great-grandchildren, Isiah B. Kulzer, Emma E. Rowback, Olivia W. Miner, Sophia A. Garvansites, and Levi B. Pikor; his long-term companion, Ruby Morrell and her daughters, Alissa and Trish; sister, Linda Marinello (Tom) and many other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his son, William H. Kulzer Jr. in 1991; and his brothers, Joe Kulzer, Tom Kulzer and Jim Kulzer. Due to the current environment surrounding COVID-19, all services will be private. To leave a message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.