William H. Kulzer Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kulzer, William H. Sr. AMSTERDAM William H. Kulzer Sr., 74, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, unexpectedly at his home. He was born in Albany, the son of the late Joseph and Evelyn Kulzer. William was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from G.E. after 32 years of service. He was also employed at the Times Union. Bill was an avid fan of local dirt track racing. Bill was a diehard Billy Decker fan. He also enjoyed NASCAR and antique cars. He enjoyed spending his time tinkering around his property, mowing his fields and fixing up various things. Bill will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, colorful vocabulary and propensity to speak his mind. He was a cherished father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be very dearly missed. Bill is survived by his son, Michael J. Kulzer Sr.; grandchildren, Ashleigh N. Kulzer (David Herrick II), Jessika A. Kulzer, Michael J. Kulzer Jr., Dawson Foote, and Derrick Foote; great-grandchildren, Isiah B. Kulzer, Emma E. Rowback, Olivia W. Miner, Sophia A. Garvansites, and Levi B. Pikor; his long-term companion, Ruby Morrell and her daughters, Alissa and Trish; sister, Linda Marinello (Tom) and many other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his son, William H. Kulzer Jr. in 1991; and his brothers, Joe Kulzer, Tom Kulzer and Jim Kulzer. Due to the current environment surrounding COVID-19, all services will be private. To leave a message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved