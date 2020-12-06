Lindemann, William H. TAMPA, Fla. William H. Lindemann, age 93, died peacefully at home on December 2, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. William is survived by his children: daughters, Mary (John) Edmonds of Tampa, Fla., and Joan Lindemann (Oscar Salinas) of West Palm Beach, Fla., and son William M. (Maryanne) Lindemann, of Castleton. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Faith (Stephen) Hutchinson, John C. Edmonds, Katherine (Randy) Goold, and William D. Lindemann; and great-granddaughter Emma Goold. He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. Lindemann and Anna Kuehler Lindemann; his wife Eva Pearl (Malik) Lindemann; and sister Gertrude Boylan. William was born on September 23, 1927, in Randolph, Pa. He served in the U.S. Army as an officers' cook in Hawaii during World War II. He married the love of his life, Eva, on September 24, 1949, celebrating 65 years of marriage before her passing in 2015. He worked as a meatcutter in upstate New York for many years, eventually operating his own meat market in Nassau, until he retired. Bill and Eva traveled across the United States, enjoying many of the wonders of our country and cruised throughout the Caribbean and Alaska. After moving to Vero Beach, Fla., Bill and Eva made many new friends and were well-known for the daily bike rides around the neighborhood. Bill moved to Tampa to stay with his daughter and her husband, where he made friends with neighbors during his daily bike rides. He loved his family and will be missed by everyone who knew him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, in St. Paul's Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla. Donations in his memory may be made to: James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital, Voluntary Service (135), 13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL, 33612; Lifepath Hospice, 12470 Telecom Dr, Suite 300W, Temple Terrace, FL, 33637; or Jack the Bike Man, 2406 Florida Ave, West Palm Beach, FL, 33401 or bikes for kids at www.jackthebikeman.org
.