Morgan, William H. MELROSE William H. Morgan, 94 of Melrose, passed peacefully on August 14, 2020, with his family by his side. Born in Johnsonville, he was the son of the late Walter and Elizabeth Phillips Morgan; and the devoted husband of the late Helen Marble Morgan. Mr. Morgan worked at several farms as a young man and also for the B&M Railroad. He served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1947. He later retired from Al-Tech Steel in Watervliet after 38 years of faithful service. Mr. Morgan was a member of the American Legion in Schaghticoke and the Powamppokonk Fish & Game Club. Survivors include his daughter, Wanda Morgan; son, William Morgan; grandchildren, Elizabeth, William, Jenna and Susan Morgan; and great-granddaughter, Sabrina. He was predeceased by his son, James Morgan; brothers, Walter, Jay, Clayton, George, Chauncey, Junius, Joseph, John, Andy and Calvin Morgan; and sister Henrietta Morgan. The family would like to thank the staff at the VA Hospital in Albany and the Community Hospice of Rensselaer County. Friends are invited to the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 870 Second Avenue (124th and 125th Streets), Lansingburgh on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service to follow. The interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Schaghticoke with full military honors. Please follow all C.D.C. guidelines, including face mask, social distancing and contact tracing. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com
