Reardon, William H. EAST GREENBUSH William H. Reardon, 79, passed away on March 27, 2020, at the Evergreen Commons. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Charles M. Reardon and Gertrude Ward Reardon. He was a supervisor for the New York State Department of Health Bureau of Vital Statistics. He is survived by his siblings, Ward (Judy) Reardon of Wynantskill and Fay Dean of North Carolina; his nieces and nephews, Keith Reardon of North Greenbush, Kimberly Sleicher of Wynantskill, Kristine (Michael) Hoffay of Wynantskill, Kelly (Kyle) Reardon-Sleicher of Brunswick, Brant (Maria) Dean of Stillwater, Brian (Lisa) Dean of Troy, Brett (Cheryl) Dean of North Greenbush, and Brad (LJ) Dean of North Carolina; his good friend Bill McNab of Rensselaer. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public calling hours and services will be private. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2020