Wernig, William H. SCHODACK William H. "Dick" Wernig, 80 years old, died peacefully in his home on April 29, 2020, after a long illness, surrounded by family. Born in Albany on May 15, 1939, he lived in Schodack his entire life. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Beatrice (Hoose) Wernig; and his brother, Jack (Judy) Wernig. He was married for 63 years to his loving wife Jean (Hutchins); and is survived by their daughter, Diana (Theodore) Danz. He was the proud grandfather of Jennifer (Jeffrey) Cole, Jessica (Michael) Decker and Michael Rivers Jr.; and proud great-grampie of Alicia, Alexander, Blake, Brady and Casey. Dick worked in several occupations over his career including surveying, ice delivery, and his blacktop business, years ago. In the more recent years, he drove tractor trailer for Hudson Valley Cement Lines and retired from Gulf Oil. He made many lifelong friends. In his spare time, he loved woodworking and watching Nascar racing. He and his family are so proud of the home which he built and customized on his own for his family. Services will be private and limited due to COVID-19.









