Haberland, William VOORHEESVILLE William Haberland, 93, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. Bill was born in Albany on October 29, 1927, the son of William Haberland and Anna Rymiller Peters. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Mary Frances Haberland; brothers, Raymond (Doris) Haberland and John Haberland; sister Elizabeth (Joseph) Cooke; stepsister Mildred Johnson; and son-in-law Bob Parzych.Bill is survived by his daughters, Ann (Fred) Carpinello of Duluth, Ga., and Gail Parzych of Berlin, Conn.; and his son Glenn (Paula) Haberland of Clifton Park. He was the grandfather of Freddie and Jenna Carpinello and Nicholas and Michael Parzych. Other survivors include his sister Susan Schoonbeek and her husband Bob; sister-in-law Jean Haberland; as well as many nieces and nephews. Bill served in the U.S. Army during World War II and retired from Carmen Trucking in 1989. After raising his family with Fran in Voorheesville for 53 years, Bill moved to Clifton Park to live with his son and daughter-in-law. Bill enjoyed sports, especially golf, baseball and football. He participated in several golf leagues. He was a lifelong N.Y. Yankees and N.Y. Giants fan. Bill was also an avid reader. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 8, from 12-2 p.m. at the Reilly & Son Funeral Home in Voorheesville. Interment will be on Monday in the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to the Voorheesville American Legion Post 1493, 31 Voorheesville Ave., Voorheesville, NY, 12186. reillyandson.com